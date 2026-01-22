Businesses Across Minnesota Unite in Historic Protest Against ICE Raids

On January 23, 2026, Minnesota is set to witness an unprecedented act of solidarity as hundreds of businesses, community leaders, and unions join forces for a statewide shutdown to protest federal immigration raids. The event, dubbed the “ICE Out of MN: Day of Truth and Freedom,” calls on Minnesotans to refrain from working, shopping, or attending school in response to the surge of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations throughout the state.

The shutdown, which will culminate in a march at 2 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis, follows months of rising tensions due to ICE’s increasing enforcement actions, especially in communities of color. The protests were further fueled by the tragic death of Renee Good, a Minneapolis resident who was killed during an ICE operation on January 7, 2026. This incident galvanized activists, faith leaders, and labor groups, leading to the formation of the statewide coalition organizing the shutdown.

Statewide Participation and Creative Resistance

Over 300 businesses have committed to closing their doors for the day, including well-known restaurants, co-op grocery stores, coffee shops, and even yoga studios. Among the establishments participating are Daniel del Prado’s restaurants, Gavin Kaysen’s eateries, Bar La Grassa, and the Freewheel Bike Shop chain. Popular co-op grocery stores such as Wedge, Seward, River Market, Mississippi Market, and Eastside will also shut down in support of the protest.

In a creative twist, some businesses are choosing non-traditional forms of participation. Vanessa Beardsley, the owner of Catzen Coffee, announced that her shop will offer free drip coffee to visitors instead of conducting regular business. “This is an opportunity for all of us to stand together and show how much power the people really have,” Beardsley explained, emphasizing the unity of the local community.

The protest has not been limited to the business community. Faith leaders across the state have also played an integral role in mobilizing the movement. Pastor Jim Erlandson of Lutheran Church of the Redeemer in St. Paul declared, “It is long past due for ICE to cease, desist and leave Minnesota,” a sentiment shared by many during recent demonstrations in churches, malls, and even the state Capitol.

The shutdown’s reach extends beyond the business sector. In the Karmel Mall in Minneapolis, businesses will close in solidarity after a series of ICE raids conducted on January 21, 2026, resulted in three detentions. These raids, which were aimed at Somali business owners, sparked further outrage within the community. Bashir Garad, chairman of the Karmel Mall Business Association, confirmed that all mall businesses would join the shutdown to demonstrate support for the broader protest movement.

However, the protest has not been without its challenges. Despite widespread backing, certain sectors of Minnesota’s workforce will not be as directly impacted. The Minnesota Nurses Association, for example, encouraged its members to join the march but reminded them to honor strike provisions and show up for work as scheduled. Similarly, while teachers’ unions in Minneapolis and St. Paul have expressed support, Education Minnesota has advised teachers to attend protests only outside of work hours. Public transportation services, operated by Metro Transit, will continue as usual, though riders have been warned of possible last-minute changes.

Economic concerns have also surfaced among business leaders, particularly those representing small businesses. Wes Burdine, owner of the Black Hart bar in St. Paul, noted the difficult decision many small business owners face, given that winter already brings economic hardship. “It’s a sizable ask for small businesses to give up their busiest night of the week,” Burdine said, acknowledging the financial strain imposed by the shutdown.

While the scale of closures is significant, the real test will be how many workers across Minnesota choose to participate in the shutdown. Organizers hope that the collective action will send a clear message to both local and federal authorities that the community stands united against the federal government’s immigration enforcement tactics. The Day of Truth and Freedom aims not only to protest current ICE operations but also to call for a long-term shift in how Minnesota and the country approach immigration policy and the treatment of immigrant workers.

The eyes of the nation will be on Minnesota as the shutdown unfolds. For many participants, the event symbolizes more than a single protest—it’s an expression of community power and a statement about the kind of society Minnesotans want to build, even in the face of adversity and harsh winter conditions.