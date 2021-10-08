Business leaders slammed Boris Johnson’s conference speech.

Business leaders have slammed Boris Johnson’s conference speech for lacking a comprehensive economic agenda.

Mr Johnson stated on the final day of the Conservative Party conference that he was outlining the “tough” process of reforming the British economy.

Mr Johnson defended his policy of reducing the availability of cheap migrant labor after Brexit, maintaining that his new method will ultimately produce a “low-tax economy,” when labor shortages disrupted supply chains, leading to empty shops and lines at gas stations.

However, business leaders have criticized this approach, with many claiming that limiting migration will result in increased inflation and higher consumer expenses.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland and a Leave supporter, expressed his dissatisfaction with the government’s treatment of businesses as a “endless sponge” that can only withstand so many cost hikes at once.

“The finger is being pointed at business as the bogeyman, but it’s far broader than that,” he told the Times. We want to compensate our employees as much as possible, but company isn’t a bottomless pit that can absorb costs indefinitely.

“We’ll have a surge of increasing costs all at once next year.” We’ll see a wave of rising charges next year as a result of increasing energy bills, additional HGV drivers, and packaging costs. We can only bear so many price hikes at once, so they’ll have to tape it.” The Federation of Small Businesses slammed the 45-minute conference speech, pointing out that Labour is the only party with a “pro-small business agenda,” not the Conservatives.

“Looking at this party conference season, there was one party of the two that came out with a pro small business policy,” Craig Beaumont, chief of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, told Times Radio.

“And I think the government should take a look at that and say, ‘Well, maybe we’ve taken this group for granted a little too long.'” So, what does that little firm have to offer now? What’s their reaction? And since there isn’t much right now, a robust response to the budget is required.” The Adam Smith Institute, a free market think tank, called the speech “bombastic yet empty and economically illiterate,” while Bright Blue, a conservative research tank, stated there was “no.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”