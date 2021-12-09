Business-Friendly Vaccine mandates will be debated in South Carolina.

A plan pushed by the Republican Party that would prohibit private enterprises in South Carolina from terminating employees who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine cleared the state’s House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday morning and might be considered on the House floor later that day. If that’s the case, it’ll have been less than 48 hours since the proposal was written.

For Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature, the bill symbolizes a role reversal. Republicans normally oppose government interference in the affairs of private enterprises, but they are now pushing to limit a grounds for dismissing employees: a lack of vaccination.

“I’m asking the business community to join [the Democrats]in fighting an unprecedented Republican effort to dictate how you manage your company. In South Carolina, their crusade against public health is an attack on job creators “Todd Rutherford, the House Minority Leader from Columbia, sent out a tweet late Wednesday night.

The bill, according to conservative politicians in the state, is a necessary response to President Joe Biden’s immunization regulations, which apply to health-care professionals and organizations with 100 or more employees. The mandates are on hold because federal judges have ordered them to be suspended.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and 27 other business organizations have openly expressed their opposition to the new bill, claiming that it contradicts the state’s pro-business reputation.

The groups said in a statement that “South Carolina has a long-standing tradition of being a pro-business state that allows firms to operate with minimal government involvement.” “Employment decisions in our state have been left to individual firms, based on what each believes is best for their operations.” If the law passes the House on Thursday, it is unlikely to be reviewed by the Senate until January 11, when the next legislative session begins.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce is urging lawmakers to vote no on the bill, which would also bar state and local government employees, contractors, and public school kids from receiving the COVID-19 vaccination.

Democrats have found themselves in an unusual position: supporters of business and the right of employers to set their own standards for their employees. Only Montana and Tennessee have enacted identical legislation.

The bill passed the Ways and Means Committee 12-6 on Thursday morning, less than two hours before the House of Representatives was scheduled to meet. This is a condensed version of the information.