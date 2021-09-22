Bush’s first midterm campaign appearance will be with Liz Cheney, which might jeopardize the GOP’s hold on power.

With former President George W. Bush preparing to back Representative Liz Cheney ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, divisions within the GOP may intensify between the party’s Trump wing and other Republicans.

In October, Bush will host his first campaign event for the 2022 elections in Dallas. It will be the 43rd president’s first public appearance.

The fundraiser, originally reported by Politico, indicates that Cheney, who is running for re-election, is capitalizing on her links to Bush. Dick Cheney, Bush’s former vice president during his two terms as president, is the daughter of the third-term congresswoman.

Cheney has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump, a stand that has lost her a senior GOP leadership post in the House.

The Wyoming Republican was forced to resign as chair of the Republican House Conference earlier this year after voting in favor of Trump’s second impeachment. While she resisted the first attempt to have her removed, Trump’s continuous attacks on Cheney, as well as her loud words against him, led to her dismissal in May.

Following Cheney’s criticisms of him following the January 6 assault on the US Capitol, Trump pledged to depose him.

To take her place, Trump has endorsed Harriet Hageman, Cheney’s Republican primary opponent. Many Trump supporters have asked other anti-Cheney candidates to drop out of the primary and rally behind Hageman since the endorsement.

Many people will be following the race to see how strong Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is now that he has departed the White House.

While Trump’s popularity continues to grow, Republican voter resistance appears to be growing.

His assaults on Cheney appear to have boosted her fundraising efforts, with the congresswoman raising a total of $1.5 million in the first three months of the year, followed by $1.9 million in the second.

Cheney was appointed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select panel examining the January 6 incident because of her condemnation of individuals who stormed the Capitol in an attempt to prevent President Joe Biden’s electoral votes from being certified. Since her nomination, Cheney has been promoted to vice chair of the committee.

Former Bush administration officials, such as Karl, are also scheduled to speak at the event on October 18.