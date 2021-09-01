Bush rejected the Clinton team’s advice because he was “tired of swatting at flies.”

On September 1, the Northern Alliance in Afghanistan detected a build-up of Taliban soldiers, presumably in preparation for an approaching onslaught. The intelligence hinted at something considerably bigger, but the CIA missed the puzzle pieces at the time.

The “Supreme Council for the Defense of the Motherland” created an anti-Taliban alliance in October 1996. The United Islamic Front for the Salvation of Afghanistan, also known as the “Northern Alliance,” was formed by Uzbek and Tajik tribal factions in the country’s northern third. It is commonly referred to as an umbrella grouping of anti-Taliban forces in Afghanistan, but it is really just one tribal faction.

Former Defense Minister and Northern Alliance leader Ahmad Shah Massoud was the most photogenic and Western-friendly of the warlord chiefs, working closely with US, French, and British intelligence in the fight against the Taliban and Osama bin Laden. The CIA was permitted to aid and support the North Alliance during the Clinton administration, particularly after the 1998 African embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, but only in providing intelligence or physically participating in the capture of bin Laden. A Presidential Finding (a “Memorandum of Notification” signed by Clinton in September 1998) confirmed this. It gave the CIA permission to “allow its tribal assets to employ force to apprehend Bin Laden.” In February 1999, the MON was expanded to provide the Northern Alliance the similar latitude, albeit with the same limitations, in capturing bin Laden and dealing with other tribal assets.

In September 1999, CIA agents made their first clandestine trip to Afghanistan to collaborate with the Northern Alliance in their anti-al Qaeda effort. A six-man crew travelled to Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to meet with Ahmed Shah Massoud's squad, and then flew an obsolete Soviet Mi-17 helicopter into the Panjshir Valley, where Massoud's field headquarters were located. The CIA made it plain that the agency's main focus was al Qaeda, and that the Alliance should not anticipate any assistance in removing the Taliban.