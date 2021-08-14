Bush launched an attack against Iraq, not Al-Qaeda, a month before 9/11.

In the first two games, Everton has the chance to set a ten-year Premier League record.

Everton will have gone a decade without losing in their opening two Premier League games if they avoid defeats against Southampton and Leeds this month.

The Toffees host the Saints at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 14, before flying to Elland Road to face Leeds a week later, and they haven’t lost their first two matches in ten years.

Since losing 1-0 to newly promoted Queens Park Rangers on the opening day of the 2011-12 season, the Blues have won or drawn their first and second matches nine times.

Everton’s spotless starts in the previous nine seasons are studied in this article.

2012-13

David Moyes’ last season at Goodison Park got off to a flying start with two big victories.

Everton played Manchester United on a Monday night at 8 p.m., which was rare, but playing under the lights gave them an advantage, and Marouane Fellaini scored the game’s only goal to give Everton a 1-0 victory.

Five days later, the Toffees beat Aston Villa 3-1, due to another Fellaini goal and goals from Steven Pienaar and Nikica Jelavic.

Following the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, Moyes said his goodbyes to Chelsea and joined United in sixth place.

2013-14

Everton started the season with two draws, but the points won propelled the Toffees to their best Premier League tally in modern history.

Ross Barkley and Seamus Coleman scored in a 2-2 draw with Norwich at Carrow Road to kick off the new era, before West Brom held the Blues to a 0-0 draw.

Everton was unable to qualify for the Champions League after accumulating 72 points and had to settle for fifth place.

2014-15

The Toffees added two more points to their season total, this time against a more difficult opponent.

Aiden McGeady scored a stunning opener for Leicester, but an 86th-minute equalizer drew the Foxes level at 2-2.

The Blues led again late in a game against Arsenal, this time at home, until Olivier Giroud equalized for the Gunners in the 90th minute.

Despite a solid performance in the Europa League. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”