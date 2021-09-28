Bus strikes in Merseyside might cause “severe disruption.”

If bus drivers go on strike over a pay dispute with Arriva, bus depots across Merseyside might be “severely affected.”

After receiving what a spokeswoman characterized as a “subpar pay offer” from the bus business, Unite is urging drivers to vote on strike action.

“We will continue to engage in conversations with our trade union partners and are dedicated to reaching an agreement,” Arriva stated.

Drivers in Birkenhead, Runcorn, Bootle, St Helens, Liverpool, Southport, and Winsford depots will vote on whether or not to go on strike, which could effect depots across the city region, including the Wirral.

Nearly 2,000 drivers are being balloted in the latest pay dispute, according to a Unite representative.

“The greatest thing Arriva can do is grant a genuine wage boost for its hardworking and underpaid drivers,” Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said.

“Arriva may avoid strikes and the resulting passenger disruption by returning to the negotiation table and making a reasonable offer.

“However, Arriva North West should be aware that Unite is committed to fighting for our members’ jobs, pay, and conditions, and we are prepared to wage a relentless battle if no improved offer is made and our members vote for strike action.”

The ballot for 1,800 employees in 11 depots begins today and ends on October 15, with strike action possibly as early as the end of October, depending on the results.

“The workforces’ outrage at Arriva’s unwillingness to put up an adequate wage raise means we have had no choice but to ballot for strike action,” Unite regional officer Alison Spenser-Scragg said.

“During the lockdown, bus personnel were rightfully praised as heroes.

“Arriva should recognize this dedication with a good monetary reward.”

“We continue to engage in conversations with our trade union partners and are dedicated to reaching an agreement,” an Arriva UK Bus spokesperson stated.

“As the country recovers from Covid and returns to public transportation, it is critical that we work together to provide our customers with the greatest possible service.”