Bus services leave portions of Wirral in a state of limbo.

Residents in some parts of the Wirral have been left feeling like they’re in “no man’s land” due to ‘district’ bus services.

We inquired about people’s experiences with bus routes, the availability of buses in the neighborhood, and which buses they would want to see.

Many people mentioned regions in Wirral where they would need to take at least two buses or drive to Liverpool just to get the proper bus to the other side of the county.

Anna Murray, a Wirral resident, said: “The bus system is in bad shape. I almost only walk or drive. I’d rather walk a couple of kilometers than use the bus because of the inconvenience and cost.” Dianne Orhan added: “I believe central Birkenhead is safe because all buses pass through there…. However, they are few elsewhere, or there is a changeover in Birkenhead.

We also asked the two major bus companies in Wirral if they planned to increase or add new routes in response to the issues voiced.

Stagecoach stated some regions were not “financially viable,” while Arriva said they examine their services on a regular basis and welcome input.

Here are some of the sites and routes in Wirral where people are having problems:

Seacombe lies in Wallasey, and just 30.9 percent of households have access to a car, according to Wirral’s latest annual public health report, which utilizes data from the 2011 census, leaving the remainder to rely on walking, cycling, taxis, or public transportation.

After 6 p.m., when some services cease, residents told The Washington Newsday that it’s like living in “no man’s land.”

Sybil Bergman expressed her thoughts as follows: “I won’t be able to go out for an evening meal in Liverpool because the 433 bus stops running at 6.20 p.m. or whatever!! Ridiculous. It will require two buses and a half-hour wait at Liscard, as the 432 will arrive after the 413 has already left the stop.” Jan Kostanczuk expressed his thoughts as follows: “Apart from school buses, there is no service from Seacombe through Poulton and past Weatherhead School. Also, nothing is passing through the Leasowe estate early in the morning or late at night.” Kerry Piercy expressed her thoughts as follows: “After 6 p.m., it’s like being in no man’s land! You can’t travel to Liverpool or Birkenhead without you.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”