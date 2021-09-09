Bus services in the city region will have lower rates, zero emissions, and new lanes.

The region’s officials are finalizing bold plans to provide substantial improvements in bus services across the Liverpool City Region.

The new Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) will serve as a roadmap for implementing changes that will encourage more people to take the bus.

The goal is to make services more frequent, reliable, and economical while also making them easier to understand and utilize for passengers.

Frequency increases, fare reductions, new bus lanes, and zero-emission vehicles will be key areas for development and investment.

To pay the renovations, the city region’s combined authority is bidding for a portion of £3 billion in national money.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram has already stated his intention to put the region’s buses under public management, using a “franchising” concept.

This is part of his larger plan for a connected, London-style transportation system that will connect buses, trains, and ferries throughout the metropolitan area.

It is envisaged that the new Bus Improvement Plan would complement this, allowing for significant increases in bus travel throughout the region.

Buses are extremely significant in the Liverpool City Region, accounting for 82 percent of all public transportation trips.

“Good public transportation is crucial for connecting people with each other and with opportunity,” Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said. “People in our region overwhelmingly rely on the bus to go about. Too many bus services do not work for the people who use them as a result of the unsuccessful deregulation of the 1980s.

“I’m going to make it right. Like in London, getting around our region should be quick, affordable, and reliable. It’s more than good enough for folks in our region if it’s good enough for the capital.”

The BSIP will include the four key areas of improvement that were agreed as part of the LCR Vision for Bus in July 2019 and shaped by city region residents and businesses through the Big Bus Debate:

Bus services’ punctuality and dependability Ticketing and travel expenses Designing a network (hours of operation, service frequencies, network coverage and integration) Onboard knowledge

A customer charter is also being developed, which will set out the standards passengers should expect.