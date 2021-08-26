Burton Wilkins of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty bridges the gap between real estate in New Jersey and South Florida.

If you’re from the east coast, particularly New York or New Jersey, you’re likely to have friends or family who frequent Florida. Many east coasters end up investing in real estate in the tri-state area as well as various places in Florida, whether to escape the harsh winters, retire, or vacation. With the consequences of covid, many east coasters have been flocking down to Florida to take up more permanent residency in the last 18 months. Despite their geographical separation, these two regions of real estate have remained inextricably linked for many years. While most real estate brokers specialize in one location, one up-and-coming broker in New Jersey and Southern Florida is taking the two closely related real estate markets by storm. Burton Wilkins of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Wilkins is swiftly establishing himself as an industry leader in both places, having recently closed on a $12.1 million condominium purchase in South Beach and a $5.7 million home in Ocean City, New Jersey. Wilkins has landed some of the most notable real estate deals in his areas thanks to his ability for networking and creating relationships. But his passion for real estate began at a young age, when his parents’ occupations aligned well with understanding and enjoying the industry.

“From a young age, I was surrounded by real estate, which taught me to value living spaces and how they are created. My mother worked as an antiques dealer and had exquisite taste. “From an early age, her depth inspired me to investigate real estate and design,” Wilkins adds. “As a broker, my father supplemented that desire. From the moment I could grasp what dad was saying, I’d listen to him negotiate deals. I rapidly became engrossed in each deal’s grind and process.”

Wilkins, who is licensed in both New Jersey and Florida, has quickly amassed a clientele of some of the most affluent real estate in both states. Despite dividing his time between the two states, the young real estate agent is always committed and available to his clients’ requirements. Wilkins’ network is a clear evidence to his accomplishment thus far as he continues to construct his real estate profession. There are already a handful of luxury real estate deals in the works. Brief News from Washington Newsday.