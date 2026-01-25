Burns Suppers See Soaring Costs Due to Inflation and Price Hikes

As Scots prepare for their traditional Burns suppers, the price of haggis, whisky, and other key ingredients has reached new highs, making the iconic celebration more expensive than ever. With inflation rising unexpectedly to 3.4% last week, driven by rising food costs, experts warn that tonight’s festivities will cost more than usual.

Haggis and Whisky Prices Skyrocket

According to Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of supply chain firm Keychain, lamb prices—an essential ingredient for haggis—have surged to record levels, with wholesale prices increasing by 40% year-on-year in 2025. This trend is expected to continue into 2026, with predictions of further increases of up to 20% for certain meat items.

Hanrahan attributes this price rise to a combination of factors, including increased costs for feed, fuel, and energy, alongside unpredictable weather and heightened demand. The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, has disrupted global supply chains, leading to higher costs for rearing grain-fed animals.

The cost of oatmeal, another key component in haggis, has also been climbing due to international shortages. Despite smaller domestic harvests, British exports have increased, pushing up local prices. According to Trolley.co.uk, the price of a 400g pack of Macsween Haggis has risen by over 5% since last year, averaging £2.98 across UK stores.

In addition to rising food prices, those planning to toast the haggis face escalating whisky costs. The price of a 12-year-old Glenfiddich bottle has risen by more than 10% since January 2025, now averaging £42.27. This follows a 14% rise in alcohol duty over the past two years, with taxes now comprising about 75% of the cost of an average bottle of Scotch whisky.

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, highlighted the impact of increasing alcohol duties, stating that they not only raise consumer prices but also undermine business confidence and strain public finances.

However, while large retailers are struggling with these price increases, smaller farm shops closer to their supply chains may see benefits. Will Docker, co-owner of Balgove Larder, a farm shop in Fife, emphasized that local produce is becoming increasingly valuable in light of these rising costs. “These price rises highlight the vulnerability of longer supply chains versus the kind of single-link supply chain you can see in a farm shop like Balgove Larder,” Docker explained.

The impact of these price hikes underscores the broader inflationary pressures in the UK, with food, fuel, and energy costs all contributing to the strain on household budgets. For many, this year’s Burns supper will be a reminder not just of Scotland’s cultural traditions, but also of the escalating costs that now accompany them.