Burnham will meet with Sturgeon to discuss the travel ban controversy.

After a verbal spat over a travel ban to the English region, peace may be on the way between Scotland and Manchester.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said he will meet with Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday to address the ban.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon issued a ban on all non-essential travel to Manchester and Salford on Friday, adding to an existing ban on Bolton – much to the astonishment of Mr Burnham, who had no advance notice of the measure and blasted it as unfair.

Mr Burnham, according to the First Minister, was attempting to “create a dispute” in order to position himself in a future Labour leadership campaign.

Mr Burnham told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that he was looking for a “political avenue” out of the disagreement.

“I expect to have the opportunity to discuss it with the First Minister tomorrow, and obviously we will want clarity on elements of the policy that are currently unclear to us, such as the criteria that are being used here, the exit strategy, and the process for lifting the restrictions on the boroughs affected,” he said.

“All we want to do now is find a solution and a better way of doing things.

“The path to choose is the political one.

“Obviously, that’s what we’d like to do. To establish better discussion and lines of contact, which are plainly lacking at the moment.”

The current Covid-19 case rate in Bolton is 250 per 100,000 people, whereas the rate in Dundee is around 300.

Mr Burnham said his office had received more than 50 emails about the prohibition, citing one couple who had planned to marry at Gretna Green in early July and honeymoon in Scotland as needing to cancel, as well as a family who had planned to visit north of the border to disperse the ashes of a loved one.

Mr Burnham also said that a hotel in Greater Manchester had lost 200 room nights.

He has requested compensation for individuals who have been harmed by the prohibition.

