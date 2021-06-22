Burnham is accused by Sturgeon of milking the Manchester travel ban controversy to bolster Labour’s leadership credentials.

The Scottish Government’s intention to impose a Covid-19 travel ban on regions of north west England has sparked a storm of words between Nicola Sturgeon and Andy Burnham.

The mayor of Greater Manchester continued to criticize the limits, stating that the First Minister’s approach and lack of consultation had “insulted” people in his region.

Mr Burnham is attempting to “create a dispute” with the First Minister in order to position himself in a future Labour leadership election, according to the First Minister.

Due to an increase in coronavirus infections, Ms Sturgeon announced on Friday that all non-essential travel from Manchester and Salford would be prohibited.

Mr Burnham expressed his displeasure with the action over the weekend, saying it was disproportionate and should have been notified to his government beforehand.

He merely needs to pick up the phone to have an adult discussion.

On BBC News on Monday, the First Minister was asked about Mr Burnham’s reaction. “These are public health measures,” she explained.

“I have a responsibility to keep Scotland as safe as possible, and I take that very seriously.

“I’m confident Andy Burnham shares the same feeling of responsibility for the people of Greater Manchester.

“I’ve always gotten along with Andy Burnham, and all he has to do is pick up the phone if he wants to have a grown-up chat.

“However, if, as I assume, this is more about stoking a feud with me in order to gain a foothold in a future Labour leadership contest, I’m not interested.

“Right now, we all have a serious job to perform, and I’m committed to doing it in a way that makes Scotland as safe as possible.”

Earlier, John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, justified the decision to implement a travel ban.

Mr Burnham’s demand for compensation is also not “a relevant factor,” according to Mr Swinney.

“We have in place, in Scotland, business support that we have made available,” he told Today. (This is a short article)