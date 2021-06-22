Burnham gives examples of those who have been affected by the travel ban in Scotland’s Manchester region.

Scotland’s travel ban on the Manchester region has harmed weddings, tributes for loved ones, and holidays in England.

Since the prohibition on non-essential travel from Salford to Manchester was announced on Friday, Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, said his office had received more than 50 letters highlighting the “quite considerable impact” on individuals and businesses.

It was added to a previously imposed travel ban in the region for Bolton.

Mr. Burnham said his office had received more than 50 emails from those who had been impacted. One person, who was planning to marry in Gretna Green in early July and go on a honeymoon tour of Scotland, had to cancel the event, which cost them £500.

Another family had planned to travel north of the border to sprinkle the ashes of a loved one, but their plans had to be canceled.

A group of Greater Manchester hikers who have all been “double-jabbed” are currently in Scotland and are unclear what to do about their trip plans.

A double-jabbed elderly couple from Bolton who haven’t seen their grandchildren in two years and had to reschedule their visit to a holiday house in Scotland, leaving them £2,000 out of cash.

In addition, a hotel in Greater Manchester has lost 200 room nights.