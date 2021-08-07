Burglary gangs who made off with thousands of dollars in ruthless jewelry and luxury automobile robberies.

Two Liverpool men were among a gang sentenced to a total of 25 years in prison this week for stealing more than half a million pounds in luxury automobiles, cash, and jewelry.

Michael Gallagher, 32, of Kirkby, was sentenced to eight years in prison and Daniel Deens, 32, of Kirkby, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for their roles in a criminal gang that used a taxi to travel between targets and committed burglaries in Lancashire and North Wales, stealing high-performance cars worth around £250,000.

Additional thefts that occurred before the police investigation were also considered, increasing the total worth of products stolen by one of the gang members to over £500,000.

The Washington Newsday takes a look back at similar criminals who have helped themselves to automobiles and jewelry in recent years in heartless raids.

In a “complex and well-organized” burglary scheme, a calculated gang stole luxury cars from the homes of sleeping families.

The group broke into Ormskirk residences through unlocked doors, stole car keys, and then fled in their high-performance vehicles.

Seven men have been convicted in Lancashire and Greater Manchester for their roles in 42 domestic burglaries.

Between April and May 2017, a series of burglaries occurred, resulting in the theft of approximately half a million pounds worth of automobiles.

The stolen automobiles were seen speeding and driving recklessly on multiple occasions, and despite police pursuits, they were never apprehended.

Lancashire Police launched Operation Laundry in the summer of 2017 to track down gang members and swiftly discovered a small group.

The crooks went on the hunt for high-end home estates in semi-rural locations, as well as expensive automobiles.

The thefts were planned over the phone, via text messaging, and social networking sites, and the group hunted for properties with easy access to unlocked doors.

As they entered the homes, CCTV showed them trying to disguise their faces by pulling garments and hoodies over their heads.

In order to elude the cops, fake number plates were fitted to cars of a similar make and model.

