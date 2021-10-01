Burglars targeted two homes, prompting police to name two suspects.

Two men have been charged with burglary in Merseyside.

Three burglaries were reported to police on Woolton Road, Woolton, Sandstone Close, Rainhill, and Turriff Road, Huyton, between 7.30pm and 8.45pm on Tuesday evening.

Dean Loveridge, 34, of Pringle Street, Rochdale, and John Reilly, 30, of Oil Street, Liverpool, were arrested in Widnes at 10.20pm on the same evening on suspicion of burglary during a joint Merseyside and Cheshire Police investigation.

Since then, they’ve been charged with burglary conspiracy.

A police spokesperson stated, “We have charged two persons with burglary charges across Merseyside.”

Both men have been remanded in custody and will appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court today.