Burglars shattered the door on a vegan café twice in a week.

For the second time in a week, robbers targeted a renowned vegan café in Birkenhead.

Sarah Blowers and Barry Hamill founded Jöro Vegan Eatery in the basement of 47-48 Hamilton Square in Birkenhead in 2017.

It has subsequently established a strong reputation among locals and visitors alike, and has been termed one of Birkenhead’s “hidden gems.”

The proprietors of the business were “devastated” to learn the restaurant’s door had been shattered and their till had been ransacked, with an estimated £500 stolen on Sunday, December 5.

Sarah Blowers, one of Jöro’s owners, said she arrived at the restaurant about 10.20 a.m. on Sunday to find the aftermath of the break-in.

“We had the float in the till and an envelope of money supposed to be paid to a supplier, all of it was taken,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“As he walked out the door, the burglar closed the till and the front door behind him.

“We were heartbroken, but we just accepted what had happened and tried to move on and learn from it.”

Merseyside Police were sent to the area after the event, Sarah added, to take statements from the owners and study the CCTV.

One week later, on Sunday, December 12, the shop was ransacked once more.

Sarah said she arrived at the restaurant at 7.50 a.m. to find the door had been pulled off by the frame, which they had started’screwing shut’ following the first raid.

“We had fastened the door shut for safety’s sake, but this time the entire door frame had been knocked out of the wall to get entrance,” she explained.

“We’d taken the float and money out on Saturday evening, so there was only around £20 in the till this time.”

Members of the team are now “nervous” about another break-in, according to Sarah, but they refuse to let the prior events deter them from trading.

"We're obviously still unhappy following these break-ins, and everyone on the team is quite afraid that it might happen again," Sarah stated.

