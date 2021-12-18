Burglars broke into a man’s home in Sefton Park and assaulted him.

On Saturday, December 18, police were dispatched to Ancaster Road in Aigburth in response to complaints that two males had broken into a property and assaulted a man.

They fled the scene on foot, and police are now looking for anyone who was in the area around 6.20 p.m.

The assault did not appear to have resulted in the theft of any cash or valuables, according to authorities.

On Saturday, officers, an ambulance, and a scientific support truck were observed parked outside the property.

An investigation is currently underway, with CCTV, forensic, and house-to-house searches being conducted in the region.

“This was a horrific attack for the victim, who is quite shaken by the event,” Detective Inspector Stephen Ball said.

“Enquiries are currently underway, and I’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area about 6.20 p.m. this evening and saw or heard anything strange.”

“We would also encourage individuals to check their recording equipment, such as CCTV and dash cams, to see if anything relevant has been captured.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and provide the reference number 21000874119.