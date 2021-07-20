Burglars Are Honored With ‘Heroic’ Funerals Including Screw Drivers and Flashlights; Priest Condemns Act

A grand-yet-bizarre farewell was given to a 29-year-old burglar who died in a car accident, with his hearse rushing through downtown streets and breaking red lights.

Dean Maguire, an alleged member of an organized crime group, was killed two weeks ago after his BMW collided with a lorry in Tallaght, Ireland. According to the Irish Times, the car was driving on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred.

Karl Freeman and Graham Taylor, two of his pals and alleged gang members, died in the collision as well. At the time of their deaths, police suspect the men were plotting a break-in.

Prior to Maguire’s funeral on Thursday night, a removal was staged, with motorists driving wildly behind the hearse. Several motorcyclists escorted the burial procession, stopping to rev their engines.

A flashlight, a screwdriver, and his registration plates were among the offertory items. The authorities are investigating the incidents after a video of the funeral went viral.

During the funeral service, a member of Maguire’s family stated that “not a day” will pass without them thinking of him. “I apologize for the slang, father. She went on to say, “Rest in peace, you f**king legend.”

The funeral video has been seen 56,000 times. At the ceremony, a printed banner with his face and the phrases “You know the score, get on the floor, don’t be funny, show me the money” was also shown.

Taylor’s burial, which took place a day later, was equally odd. His coffin was accompanied to the service by motorbikes and scramblers in a horse-drawn carriage. The casket was flanked by flower arrangements portraying a cellphone and a cannabis leaf. Taylor has 121 prior convictions for reckless driving, burglary, assault, and criminal damage.

The bizarre funerals, on the other hand, have enraged the local parish priest, who has decried “the promotion of lawlessness.”

Fr Donald Roche stated that he did not lead the service but was present to verify that Covid-19 procedures were followed. “At first, people flocked in droves. I attempted to lock the church but found it difficult to do so,” the priest told The Irish Times.

When he went away to assist other mourners, the entrance was opened, and people poured in. “They came in so quickly that I couldn’t keep track. The tapes that had been placed on the pews to limit their use had been taken off,” he continued.

