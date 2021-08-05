Burglar on the run after leaving crippled woman shivering in her house

Police are looking for a burglar who broke into a disabled woman’s house.

In 2017, Mark Doran was sentenced to three years and six months in prison for committing a series of burglaries in Liverpool.

Doran has now been placed on the force’s wanted list after violating the requirements of his license.

Doran broke into the home of a disabled woman in Richmond Terrace, Everton, at before 5.30 a.m. on April 24, 2013, according to a 2017 hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Doran fled when the woman raised the alarm, but she was traumatized by the experience of having a stranger in her home.

“She had been horrified seeing a man in my house and what he may have done to me,” the woman said in an impact statement. For months thereafter, I couldn’t sleep.”

Doran was involved in a second incident on May 8, 2016, in Liverpool city centre, when he befriended a man and then attempted to steal money from him at a cash machine.

Doran was linked to both the city center crime and the Richmond Terrace break-in three years prior, thanks to technology.

Doran, formerly of Walton’s Delamore Street, admitted to burglary, attempted robbery, and bail breach.

“Please share and help us find Liverpool man Mark Doran, wanted on a recall to prison 47-year-old,” police said in a statement posted today. Doran was previously freed on probation after following a burglary term.

“He has violated the terms of his driver’s license and is now wanted. Doran is a white man with a slender body, blue eyes, a grey beard, and receding ginger hair who is 5ft 8in tall. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

“If you see him or have any information, please contact us via Twitter at @MerPolCC, Facebook at ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000479008.”