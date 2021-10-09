Burgers, ice cream, and other items have been recalled by Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, and Waitrose.

At response to safety concerns, the Food Standards Agency is recalling a variety of goods sold in major supermarkets.

This includes the chance that some things may contain plastic fragments.

Morrisons’ ice cream and Waitrose’s burgers are both causing controversy.

Shoppers are being advised not to eat concerned products and to return them to their nearest shop as soon as possible.

The products that are affected are listed below.

Morrisons

Morrisons is recalling their Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream due to the possibility of tiny bits of plastic in the product.

This product is potentially dangerous to eat due to the presence of plastic.

Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream (360 g) (3 x 120ml)

9 February 2023 is the last day to order.

All retail outlets selling this product will have point-of-sale notices posted.

These warnings explain why the product is being recalled and what buyers should do if they have purchased it.

Do not consume the above-mentioned product if you have purchased it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Asda is recalling Asda Extra Special Lamb Moussaka due to the presence of egg, which is not indicated on the label.

This indicates that anyone who has an egg allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Extra Special Lamb Moussaka from Asda (400g)

14 October 2021, 15 October 2021, 16 October 2021, and 17 October 2021 are the dates to use.

Egg Allergens

If you have an egg allergy or intolerance and bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners Plantlife Pulled Oyster Mushroom Burgers are being recalled because they may contain small fragments of blue plastic.

This product is potentially dangerous to eat due to the presence of plastic.

Waitrose & Partners is a British supermarket chain. Burgers with Pulled Oyster Mushrooms from Plantlife 200g in a pack All batch code All date codes should be used by Do not consume any of the above-mentioned products.

Instead, take it back to the store where it was purchased. “The summary has come to an end.”