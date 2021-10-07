Burger King Is Getting Impossible Chicken Nuggets, the First Fast Food ‘Vegan Nugs.’

Beginning Oct. 11, Burger King will begin testing its newest product, Impossible plant-based chicken nuggets, in select locations.

Customers in the test markets of Des Moines, Iowa, Boston, Massachusetts, and Miami, Florida, will be the first to experience the new plant-based vegetarian nuggets. For a limited time, they will be available in an eight-piece order.

Burger King will trial the Impossible Nuggets; will they, like the Impossible Whopper, become a permanent menu item? Maybe follow in the footsteps of the now-defunct Croissan’wich Impossible sausage? Only time will tell if this is true. https://t.co/HvWXsUtxDz “This isn’t the first time we’ve collaborated with Impossible to create a buzz in the business. In 2019, we became the first quick-service restaurant to offer the award-winning plant-based Impossible patty and the renowned Impossible Whopper,” said Ellie Doty, Burger King North America’s Chief Marketing Officer, in a press release.

“It’s only natural, then, that we’re the first global QSR to put the Impossible Nuggets to the test.” We’re looking forward to hearing what our test market guests have to say about this latest invention.” Burger King will be the first restaurant in the world to offer a vegan chicken nugget. Its newest meatless addition provides a potential to gain new clients as well as increase existing ones.

Beef meat substitutes are the most well-known and widely used product for fast-food restaurants to try out at their locations, but chicken meat substitutes are uncommon. In early September, Impossible Foods added “impossible chicken nuggets” to their product line. In July, Beyond Meats introduced its vegan nuggets.

Burger King will be ahead of McDonalds, which, despite a partnership with Beyond Meats, has yet to provide a meatless chicken nugget alternative.