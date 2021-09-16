Bully’s girlfriend was abused, dealers wrecked the town, and Stephen Graham’s prediction came true.

When Damien Rich was “off his mind” on cocaine, he broke into an ex-home partner’s late at night and “totally wrecked” the residence.

While on bail for that incident, he began seeing another woman, who attempted suicide three times in the aftermath of his “vile” assault.

After “ridiculous lineups and food shortages,” children are heading to school “without eating.”

The woman stated that she was waiting for a PTSD diagnosis but had ceased receiving therapy for her facial fractures.

“I can’t feel my teeth, and I’ve lost feeling in my jaw,” she explained, “but I just can’t bear explaining it again.”

Jonathan Humphries of Washington Newsday reported the impact of Project Medusa, a counter-drug operation targeting county line drug dealers.

While desperate addicts spent their final breaths on the most disadvantaged estates of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, the boss of a heroin trafficking gang, his money-laundering girlfriend, and a henchman paid for lavish vacations.

Last year, the town saw a record number of drug-related deaths, thanks in part to the brutal activity of severe organized criminal syndicates from major cities.

Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, two of the most famous Scouse actors, are ready to reunite on screen for the first time.

Help, a Channel 4 drama that premieres tonight, stars the actors (Thursday).

Kirkby-born Stephen told The Washington Newsday that Jodie is “a joy” and that he enjoyed working with her.

“Jodie is quickly going to become one of the finest actresses we’ve ever had,” Stephen added.

