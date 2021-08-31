Bully who left his mother with black eyes and shattered teeth was not sentenced to prison.

After abusing a mother, a vicious bully left her with black eyes and shattered teeth.

The victim, who The Washington Newsday has chosen not to name, was battered for around 10 minutes by Mathew Atkinson.

His father arrived after he had left her house and informed her that she needed to clean herself up and clean the blood off the front door before leaving.

Atkinson, 37, appeared before Liverpool Crown Court today and was not sentenced to prison.

The event occurred on September 22, 2019, in the woman’s house, according to prosecutor Christopher Stables.

Atkinson and the woman, both 35 years old at the time, had been together for three years but lived apart.

The mother lived in Bootle with her kid from a previous relationship, according to the court.

Mr Stables said the couple had attended a charity event in Maghull the night before, and that because her kid was staying with his father, the woman and Atkinson “had a lie-in and didn’t begin to get up until around lunchtime.”

When the woman’s son contacted Atkinson’s phone, she answered it and spoke with him, but she also noticed a message from a woman suggesting they meet up.

“She began to confront him with what had just transpired, saying how dare he,” Mr Stables recalled.

They got into an argument over the phone, and she claims Atkinson hit her, kicked her in the chest, and head-butted her in the face during the following ten minutes.

She described the incident as a “bit of a blur,” but said that they “got up close to her front door and, practically as he was leaving, he swung a punch that caught her again in the nose.”

The woman described herself as being in “agony” and “feeling as though he had broken her nose.”

She got Atkinson out of the home, shut the door, and called her mother.

Mr Stables claimed Atkinson’s father, Christopher Atkinson, arrived “very soon after” she departed and urged her to “clean herself up.”

“She had bled profusely throughout the assault, and the blood was all over her face and pyjamas,” he claimed.

“He washed the blood off the.”

