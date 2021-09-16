Bullies’ “cruel comments” about a girl’s distinguishing characteristic are slammed by her mother.

After her daughter was subjected to “cruel remarks” over her highly unusual hair, a mother has criticised bullies.

Florence Patterson, six, was taught how to defend herself against people who “always attempt to grab” her hair by her parents.

Florence suffers from Uncombable Hair Syndrome, which means her hair is unable to be combed flat.

Parents are in shock after taking their toddler to the clinic with bruises.

The illness is so uncommon that just about 100 people worldwide are affected, including Albert Einstein.

Jill Peddie-Jones, 43, and Kyle Patteson, 49, said they have had to deal with harsh comments from people who have exclaimed, “Look at the state of that child,” without realizing it is a medical problem.

Some even try to grasp and touch Florence’s hair without her permission, leading her mother and father to nag her to “tell them off” or “tell them they can’t.”

Florence, on the other hand, is being taught to love her bushy mane by Jill and Kyle, as evidenced by cute images of the kid happily flaunting her thick curls in her uniform on her first day back at school.

“Florence is aware that everyone is staring at her,” said Jill, a consultant from Newcastle.

“When strangers touch her or grab her hair, we teach her to scold them and inform them that they are not allowed to touch her.

“Her hair has been compared to that of Albert Einstein.

“We hear a lot of snide remarks about how we should have brushed her hair or remarks like ‘look at the state of that child.’

“It irritates you, but you have no choice but to go away.

“When we started going out again after lockdown, it was awkward because I had forgotten how much attention she gets.

“Everywhere we go, people stare at us with their mouths agape.

“We get good comments as well, but the majority of the negative attention she receives comes from adults, who are less accepting than children.

“Everyone in the neighborhood knows her as the hairy baby.”

“Florence is confident because that’s how we’ve raised her,” Kyle continued.

“She’s always garnering attention, whether it’s positive or negative, so she’ll have to be ready for it later in life.”

“We don’t want that to happen.”

The summary comes to a close.

”