Bull on the loose in Knowsley leads to police call out

Last night, motorists in Knowsley were astonished to find a bull on the loose.

Officers were dispatched to Croxteth Hall Lane at 11:20 p.m. last night (Thursday) after receiving complaints of an animal roaming along the road.

A local farmer managed to move the bull back into a nearby field. According to police, the animal did not cause any injuries or damage.

The rate of covid infection in Liverpool is approaching 250 per 100,000.

Police released a photograph on social media which showed the animal at the side of the road.

“At 11.20pm last night officers were called to Croxteth Hall Lane following a complaint of a bull on the loose,” police said in a statement posted on social media. Thankfully, the bull saw sense once the local farmer arrived and was mooooved back into his field.

“No one was hurt, and no harm was done.”

Commenters on social media, like the cops, saw the light side of the situation.

“You’re spouting a load of nonsense now,” one said.

“Pull the udder one,” said another.