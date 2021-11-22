Bulb is the most recent energy company to go bankrupt.

Bulb, an energy provider, has been placed under special administration.

The company’s withdrawal from the market follows the failure of more than 20 suppliers since the beginning of the year, owing to the rising cost of gas.

Bulb announced that it would be placed under special administration, a procedure designed to protect customers when a significant energy supplier is unable to trade.

A 16-year-old girl was discovered collapsed near a sports center.

“We’ve chosen to support Bulb being placed under special administration, which ensures it will continue to operate with no interruption in service or supply to members,” the business said on Monday.

“If you’re a Bulb customer, don’t worry; your electricity supply is safe, and your credit balances are safe.”

Simple Energy, Bulb’s parent business, will also go into administration. Bulb’s foreign businesses in France, Spain, and the United States, on the other hand, will continue to operate.

Bulb is the first startup to use the unique administrative regime of regulator Ofgem.

In the past, unsuccessful suppliers’ clients were small enough to be scooped up by one of their competitors.

The company will be administered by an administrator until it is either rescued, sold, or its clients are transferred to other suppliers.

Bulb’s largest creditor, according to Sky News, was in talks about refinancing the company, but it appears that backing has now been removed.

Bulb stated that customer credit balances will be preserved.