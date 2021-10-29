Bulb, an energy company, is on the verge of going bankrupt and could collapse next week, according to reports.

Bulb, the UK’s seventh-largest energy supplier, is rumored to be on the verge of going into administration, with fears that it could collapse as soon as next week.

The government and industry regulators, Ofgem, are thought to be speeding up contingency measures in the event of a collapse.

Bulb would be the latest in a long line of energy companies to go bankrupt, as 16 other gas and electric companies have gone bankrupt since August, including Avro Energy and Green Supplier Limited.

Wholesale gas costs have increased by 250 percent.

According to industry sources, conversations with a limited number of potential purchasers are still underway, but others have pulled out in recent days.

“Our conversations with several partners to get extra money continue to make good progress, and we’re encouraged by the decline in wholesale energy costs,” a representative for the energy company said.

“We expect the government to keep an eye on wholesale pricing and how they affect the entire industry, but ministers and Ofgem have made it clear that we need to emerge from the energy crisis with a competitive and inventive market, not a return to the oligopoly of the past.”

If a buyer isn’t found soon, the business will have to shut down.

Approximately 1,000 employees of Bulb could lose their jobs if the company goes bankrupt.