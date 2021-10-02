Built less than a year ago, this massive new ‘luxury’ mansion is for sale.

The six-bedroom detached house on Bidston Road in Oxton has been finished to a ‘executive’ standard.

A second apartment with its own dining and kitchen area, bedroom, and en-suite bathroom is also available.

The house is listed with Bradshaw Farnham and Lea for £995,000.

Last year, the average price of a home in Oxton was £236,928.

The majority of the sales were semi-detached homes, which sold for an average of £218,580.

Detached homes sold for an average of £415,717, while flats sold for £119,845.

Prices were up 16 percent on average from the previous year, and up a stunning 23 percent over the previous peak in 2016.

However, it is evident that this home is far from typical, as seen by the price.

There are currently no similar homes for sale in the immediate vicinity for this price, which is little shy of £1,000,000.

However, there are additional six-bedroom homes for sale within a mile.

A home on Cearns Road is listed for £435,000, another on Lorne Road is advertised for £610,000, and a home on Bryanston Road is listed for £725,000.

Brooklyn House has six big double bedrooms and spans over 4,6000 square feet of floor space.

The home is spread across three storeys, with a ‘impressive’ bedroom with a dressing room and en-suite bathroom on the top floor, according to images on Rightmove.

One of the bedrooms is billed as a “luxury” master suite, which includes a dressing area and a four-piece bathroom.

The remaining four double bedrooms are all equipped with en-suite shower rooms.

While the bedrooms are obviously impressive, the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room is arguably the most impressive aspect of the house.

There are two sets of bi-fold doors that open out to the garden, as well as composite decking.

This property may also provide rental income if a self-contained unit were to be rented.

The annex has its own set of stairs and is located to the side of the garage.