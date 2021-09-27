Buildings sway in the aftermath of the earthquake in Crete, as people flee.

On Monday morning, Crete was jolted by a powerful earthquake, and video footage from the scene portrays a sense of terror in the streets.

The earthquake struck the Greek island of Crete at 9:17 a.m. local time, at a depth of 6.2 miles, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The epicenter was located 4 miles north of Thrapsano village, 16 miles south-southeast of Heraklion city, and 153 miles southeast of Athens.

This tremor, accompanied with at least nine aftershocks, many of magnitude 4 or higher, has killed at least one person and injured nine others, as well as causing substantial structural damage to multiple buildings.

On Twitter, writer Daphne Tolis stated, “A man who was apparently undertaking maintenance work at the church of Profitis Ilias in Arkalochori, #Crete has been verified deceased following the fall of the church’s dome.”

On social media, a video has surfaced depicting terror as the earthquake struck.

A man is shown fleeing wildly from a store into a road, forcing a car to slow down, while the store’s canopy in the foreground clearly shakes.

The clip was accompanied with specifics of villagers’ unease on the poster depicting the dramatic moments of the quake.

September 27, 2021, — della Creta (@baxebanis)

“Continuous aftershocks in Heraklion, people on the streets and in parks, anxiety and dread are the only emotions that prevail,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Look at how the front of my store is trembling. That was a 25-second #earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8.”

Dr. Stephen Hicks, a seismologist at Imperial College, says Monday’s earthquake was a “major event” and the strongest in over 60 years.

“Overall, it appears that today’s M6.0 quake is the greatest to have struck on-land Crete since an M6.1 rupture along the island’s south coast in 1959,” he tweeted.

“In terms of generational recollections of heavy shaking on the island, today is certainly a momentous event.”

