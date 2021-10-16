Builders who were given free land by the city sold it for a profit.

A construction business that acquired free land from Liverpool Council sold it for a significant profit months later.

The Washington Newsday reported last week that The Flanagan Group (TFG) paid the city ‘nothing’ for nearly nine acres of land around the city.

TFG received the highest single transfer of land on January 4, 2016, when 14 plots were given to them.

Over nine acres of council-owned property in Liverpool was purchased for free by builders.

The TFG sold on two of the plots that were granted to them months later, according to The Washington Newsday.

TFG sold land on the south side of 4 Walton Village to Church Flags Limited for £65,000 on August 31, 2016, according to Land Registry data. The land was given to TFG by Liverpool Council on January 21, 2016. TFG also sold land on the east side of Coleridge Street to MK Developments Northwest Limited for £50,000 on October 14, 2016, according to the records. Liverpool Council gave TFG the land for free in January 2016.

The site appears to have been purchased at fair value by Church Flags and MK Developments Northwest.

Liverpool Council revealed that TFG paid nothing for the land in response to a Freedom of Information Act request earlier this year.

The council’s response was as follows: “The City Council would confirm that the specific site to which you refer, under Land Registry reference MS629628, was disposed of as part of a package of wider disposals of small sites as referenced within the previous disclosure appendix provided in respect of your request and for which various reference numbers were provided, as referenced within the previous disclosure appendix provided in respect of your request. This site was purchased for £0 (zero) in exchange for no compensation.” Upper Parliament Street, Birchfield Street, Church Flags, Tatlock Street, Walton Lane, Hill Street, Northumberland Street, Parkview Road, Oak Lane, and Selbourne Street were among the sites granted to the company.

The greatest disposal was 9622 square metres on Parkview Road in Croxteth. The second location, on Upper Parliament Street in Toxteth, was 7936 square meters. “The summary has come to an end.”