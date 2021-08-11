Builders discovered human remains at a property that was being renovated.

Builders were working on a property in Toxteth when they uncovered human remains and several jars.

According to The Washington Newsday, the find was made by a tradesman from a construction business that is currently remodeling the vacant property on Wordsworth Street.

The bones are thought to have been discovered in one of the jars inside the house by a tradesman on Monday, who notified police.

Officers have been on the location since yesterday afternoon, after a complaint of a suspicious object was received.

After the preserved human remains were discovered, police confirmed to The Washington Newsday that an investigation is ongoing.

Officers and sniffer dogs are still on the site today, August 10, as part of a huge police operation.

Police were spotted checking the house’s back and front gardens, as well as a skip outside the house.

“At around 12.10pm yesterday (Monday 9 August), we got a report of suspicious circumstances at an empty home on Wordsworth Street, Toxteth,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a jar containing preserved human bones.

“Police are still on Wordsworth Street today (Tuesday, August 10) conducting intensive investigations to determine the source and age of the remains.”