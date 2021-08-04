Bugs and a foul odor in TikToker’s apartment alerted her to a neighbor’s corpse.

A Los Angeles woman was bothered by an increase in bugs and a persistent terrible odor inside her home, so she phoned the cops and discovered something shocking: her elderly neighbor had died, and his poorly decayed body was lying in his home just a few feet away from her little studio apartment.

Reagan Baylee documented her terrifying encounter in a series of TikTok videos. It all started when she began to experience headaches, nausea, and sleeplessness while holed down in her LA Valley apartment during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It was around the middle of May when I began calling my mother to tell her that I wasn’t feeling well. “What I meant was that I was getting headaches, I wasn’t sleeping well, and I was feeling sick a lot,” Baylee explained.

She, on the other hand, merely shrugged it off. “And, to be honest, we all just chalked it up to me being lonely and going a bit crazy during quarantine, just like everyone else. It was unusual for her to be unable to sleep through the night, so she considered it peculiar. “But, again, I dismissed it because I assumed I was unhappy and depressed,” she recounted.

She observed an increase in bugs inside her home after that, which shocked her because she always kept her home immaculate. When she mentioned it to the building management, he stated it was most likely due to humidity.

Soon after, she noticed a horrible odor that she compared to that of a dead fish.

“Towards the middle of May, I began to complain about a foul odor that I would receive anytime there was a strong breeze, but I couldn’t pinpoint what it was. “It was simply something I was smelling now and then,” Baylee explained.

She was beginning to be concerned.

Unfortunately, the management refused to send anyone over to investigate the situation, claiming that it was caused by the pandemic.

“I had a nasty sense something was wrong, and the stench was becoming worse every time it became windy, and I was very, really worried,” she continued.

After staying with her, her partner developed identical nausea and headache symptoms.

"We were at home 24 hours a day, seven days a week during the pandemic.