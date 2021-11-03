Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown Declares Victory in Anti-Socialist Write-In Campaign.

In a write-in campaign against self-described Democratic Socialist India Walton, incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, an upstate New York Democrat, has declared victory.

Walton was the Democratic candidate for mayor, defeating Brown in the June primary. Despite the setback, Brown ran a vigorous general election campaign as a write-in candidate against Walton, whom he described as a “radical Socialist learning on the job.” Walton’s name was the only one on the ballot that was printed. In the predominantly Democratic city, no Republican candidate tried to run. Several other independent candidates, including former Democrat Ben Carlisle, conducted write-in campaigns, but none received anywhere near Brown’s support.

With 98 percent of the ballots counted, write-in candidates led Walton by 59 percent to 41 percent, a margin of just over 10,000 votes. Despite the fact that each write-in ballot had to be examined to ensure which candidate was written down and whether the ballot was correctly filled out, Brown declared victory shortly.

“Today’s election was not only a vote on Buffalo’s future; it was a referendum on the future of our democracy and our vision for the future,” Brown added. “The people voted for four more years of Brown’s presidency… The voters chose one of our country’s greatest comeback tales.” The write-in ballots aren’t likely to be counted until the middle of November. According to The New York Times, the Brown campaign spent about $100,000 to create and distribute ink stamps depicting the mayor’s name, fearing that voters might make mistakes in writing his name, causing ballots to be invalidated.

On Tuesday, Brown declared victory, but Walton refused to acknowledge defeat. Instead, she admitted that the election was a “uphill battle,” reminding supporters that “every vote needs to be counted” and questioned if Brown’s name appeared on enough write-in ballots to beat her.

"From the beginning, I knew this was going to be an uphill battle," Walton said. "I'm proud of our staff and team, and I believe that every vote should be counted. Now that Walton is against 'write-in,' it will be interesting to see who 'write-in' is."