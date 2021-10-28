Budget support is unavailable for two Merseyside towns.

Merseyside towns have been “left behind” as a result of yesterday’s budget announcement.

Sefton Council’s Levelling Up Fund bids for Bootle and Crosby were turned down.

This comes less than a year after communities throughout Sefton were denied funds under the government’s Town Deals, with just Southport receiving money.

People should be cautious after receiving mysterious Amazon packages on their doorstep.

Merseyside towns like Crosby, Litherland, Bootle, Kirkby, Prescot, Wallasey, Newton-le-Willows, and Haydock all missed out on the cash despite being “medium priority.”

Bootle and Crosby will be denied cash once more, it has been announced.

“We are extremely disappointed by the Chancellor’s statement that the Government has rejected Sefton Council’s Levelling Up Fund applications for Bootle and Crosby,” said Cllr Ian Maher, Leader of Sefton Council.

“The Levelling Up Fund was created to help municipalities that had been forgotten. The bids were designed to help us revive the economies of our town centers and invest in our communities, people, and companies, as Bootle and Crosby were among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are areas that have long been disregarded by the government in terms of regeneration and growth, so I cannot grasp this decision not to provide this crucial support in these times of claimed leveling up.”

“Once again, we will have to pursue our ambitious vision of creating thriving town centres in Sefton that work for all people through our own determination, as well as attempting to attract resources in partnership with others, and we hope the Government will take note of the situation families in Bootle and Crosby are facing.”