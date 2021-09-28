BTS’s ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ Tour Dates and How to Get Tickets at SoFi Los Angeles

BTS, a global K-pop group, has announced new performance dates for 2021, which will be their first in-person appearances in two years.

As part of their “Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” tour, a limited number of shows will be staged at California’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The forthcoming shows will be BTS’s first live performances since their 2019 “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” tour.

BTS canceled their “Map Of The Soul” tour in August, rescheduling it for April 2020 because to the COVID-19 epidemic.

When Will BTS’s New Tour Begin?

This year’s “Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” events will take place on November 27 and 28, as well as December 1 and 2.

How to Get Tickets for BTS’s Upcoming Tour

Tickets for the latest BTS tour will be distributed through Ticketmaster, with priority given to those who purchased tickets for the previously announced “Map Of The Soul” North American tour.

Because of the predicted high demand, fans are advised to have their Ticketmaster accounts verified through Verified Fan, which “will be vital to enhancing your chances of receiving tickets,” according to the website.

While verification does not guarantee that everyone will receive a ticket, it does help verify that only fans are asked to purchase tickets,” the vendor explains.

Those who qualify for one of the pre-sales will receive an email with their assigned pre-sale date as well as a unique code to access tickets. Each fan will only be allowed to attend one of the pre-sales.

Only those who have been confirmed and invited to shop via an access code will be able to purchase tickets during the pre-sale period. There is a four-ticket limit per account for all pre-sales.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

The following are the various ticket sales for the “Permission To Dance On Stage – LA” tour, as well as their associated dates:

Pre-sale for “Map Of The Soul” North American tour VIP and regular ticket purchasers begins on October 5 at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. PT Pre-sale for “Map Of The Soul” North American tour general ticket purchasers begins on October 6 at 3 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. PT BTS tickets are on pre-sale now. This is a condensed version of the information.