Bryan Oviedo says he thinks about Everton “nearly every day” and that one of the Toffees’ most memorable moments was the highlight of his career.

Bryan Oviedo, a former Everton left-back, has stated that his goal against Manchester United for the Blues was the best moment of his career.

In December 2013, the Costa Rica international scored the game-winning goal to give the Toffees their first Old Trafford victory in 21 years.

“I have so many good memories – and only good memories – but I think the goal against Manchester United is the best goal of my career, and probably the best moment of my career because it meant so much to the Evertonians at the time,” Oviedo wrote in the club’s ‘My Everton’ series, reflecting fondly on his time on Merseyside.

“No matter where I go in the globe, I always seem to run into an Evertonian!” This is fantastic.” After signing from Copenhagen in 2012, Oviedo spent five years at Goodison Park, but only made 68 appearances due to a leg injury that kept him out for nine months in 2014, as well as the fact that he was the deputy to the reliable Leighton Baines.

He did, however, leave an indelible mark on Toffees legend, and he even had his own song.

“It gave me a particular thrill every time they sang the ‘Oviedo, Baby!’ song for me,” he remarked of the supporters’ anthem for him.

“All I wanted to do was give them pleasant times and good performances; their affection for me was reciprocal. It will be there for me at all times.

“Every part of the club was incredible – the people who worked there, the players I played with, everything… And what about the help? Everton has a sizable fan base. Even when you’re at your weakest, they can give you strength.” “Thankfully, I was in the right place when I needed to be,” he said of the night he scored to halt Everton’s winless streak at the Theatre of Dreams.

"Right now, I can see Lukaku crossing it… The ball landed just in front of me. It was a tight turn, but there was no way I was crossing from there,