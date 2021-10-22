Bruno Tonioli will be a part of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing crew once again.

Bruno Tonioli has stated that he will be working with his Strictly Come Dancing co-stars for the first time in two years.

Due to Covid travel restrictions in the United States, he was replaced on the judging panel this year by former dancer and fellow Strictly star Anton Du Beke.

The 65-year-old appeared on the US version of the show, Dancing With The Stars, while stuck in the United States.

Judi Love, the star of Strictly Come Dancing, has been forced to withdraw from the event this weekend.

Last night, Bruno made the news on The One Show, with host Alex Jones telling viewers that she had a “exclusive” announcement.

“I’m going to come back!” exclaimed the Italian judge.

I can’t believe I’m going on tour all over the country.”

In a UK arena tour, the judge, who has been a regular on the show since 2004, will join Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood on the panel once more.

“I am ecstatic to be back on the judging panel for the Strictly Arena Tour,” he stated.

“I’ve missed my colleagues judges, the flash and glamour of the tour, and the incredible audiences who travel to see us around the country.”

“I can’t wait to see Shirley, Craig, the celebrities, and the pros again.” The fans are in for a tremendous treat; next year’s arena tour is going to be incredible.” In January and February, the tour will visit Birmingham, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, Liverpool, Glasgow, Nottingham, and London, with 33 gigs scheduled.

It will include a slew of celebrities and professional dancers from the hit show as they demonstrate their skills and compete against one another.

Bruno will wrap filming for Dancing With The Stars in December and expects to return to the UK in time for the show’s premiere on January 20 in Birmingham.

Visit strictlycomedancinglive.com for ticket information.