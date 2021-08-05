Bruno Tonioli explains how new US travel limits will affect Strictly Come Dancing.

Bruno Tonioli has refuted accusations that his return as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing is due to easing limitations on arrivals from the United States.

People who have been completely vaccinated in the United States and most of the European Union have not had to go through quarantine since Monday.

It comes after Tonioni’s old professional partner Anton Du Beke joined the Strictly judging panel for this season, but Tonioni, who resides in the United States and is a judge on Dancing With The Stars, is unable to participate owing to the pandemic’s travel uncertainties.

“Blame the travel insanity,” the 65-year-old said on the red carpet for Anything Goes at London’s Barbican Theatre, according to the PA news agency. It’s the same for everyone. It’s impossible to plan ahead. They must proceed, thus it is a mutual agreement. They need to put up a show. They require folks who are available.

“I’m in the United States of America. Because I used to spend three days here and three days in LA, I used to do it. It’s not possible. Regardless, the show is going to be fantastic.”

“It is only for Americans coming in,” he added, referring to the change in travel laws. “But I have to go back.” I’ve been properly vaccinated, but not just once. It’s something I have to do every week.

“All it takes is for a rule to be changed, and they are without a judge. It is too dangerous until things return to normal, at which point they will declare, “Everyone vaccinated can move backwards and forwards – no limits, no quarantine, then it may be possible.”

“However, there aren’t enough planes. There used to be three flights every day, so if one is canceled, you are placed on the next available trip.

“However, when it comes to huge shows, they don’t want to take the chance. “I’m aware.”

Several suggestions have been made. After Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams made history as an all-female partnership with professional Katya Jones last year, Strictly will feature its first male same-sex pairing.

Tonioli expressed his desire to see Olympic diving gold medalist Tom Daley participate on the show as part of such a collaboration.

"He's a great kid," he said. I'm familiar with him. He's a wonderful guy."