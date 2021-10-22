Bruno Fernandes identifies Manchester United’s weakness ahead of Liverpool: ‘It’s not enough.’

Bruno Fernandes has identified one of Manchester United’s major weaknesses before of their match against Liverpool.

In the Champions League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat Atalanta 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The Portuguese international assisted on Manchester United’s opening goal of the game, but he has urged his teammates to be more aggressive in their approach against the Reds.

United have not won in their previous three league games, and the 28-year-old has highlighted why the team continues to fall short of their own expectations.

“Manchester United must consider being the protagonist game by game,” he told TNT Sports in Brazil, according to Sport Witness.

“Because, let’s say, we often think, ‘We want to be champions,’ ‘We want to win trophies,’ and it’s true that this club requires that.” However, we must consider that if we do not win game after game, this will be tough to do.

“Now we’re in for a big game.” We have a game to play that we must win. A crucial match versus one of the club’s main opponents. We haven’t won points at home in two games, therefore this is a game that we need to win.

“We have to do that since we have only one point from three games in the league.” And it’s insufficient. And now it’s up to us to prove that we’re here and ready to fight. But to stay in the race, we need to take it game by game, and our attention must be on Liverpool.” After losing to Aston Villa and drawing with Everton at Old Trafford, the Red Devils were defeated 4-2 by Leicester in their penultimate league match, putting pressure on Solskjaer.

Despite a stunning triumph in midweek, boos could be heard across the stadium at halftime when the team trailed 2-0, and their dismal league form has seen them drop to sixth place in the table.

As United aim to get back on track in the Premier League, Fernandes has labeled Sunday’s match as “extremely significant.” “The summary has come to an end.”