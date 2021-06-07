Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show is set to return to Broadway.

Springsteen On Broadway, Bruce Springsteen’s one-man show, will return to Broadway this summer for a limited run.

Performances at the St James Theatre begin on June 26 and will run until September 4, at least for the time being.

In a statement, Bruce Springsteen said, “I loved doing Springsteen On Broadway and I’m happy to have been asked to reprise the event as part of the reopening of Broadway.”

Springsteen On Broadway premiered in 2017 and has since been extended three times, with the most recent extension taking place in late 2018.

Springsteen On Broadway has a two-disc soundtrack available from Columbia Records, and a filmed version of the show is available on Netflix.

Springsteen shares anecdotes of growing up in New Jersey while performing 15 songs, including My Hometown, Thunder Road, and Born In The USA.

Readers of his autobiography will recognize some of the stories, and he even reads from it. Patti Scialfa, his wife, joins him on the set of Brilliant Disguise.

In order to attend the theater, audience members will need to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination.