Bruce Forsyth’s daughter has won a 15-year battle to amend the law on pet theft.

Sir Bruce Forsyth’s daughter has won a 15-year campaign to reunite stolen dogs with their owners, and she has promised to continue to assist those who are still looking for their missing pets.

Debbie began her campaign after her own dogs, Gizmo and Widget, were taken from her car in 2006.

Debbie was reunited with her beloved pups after appearing on GMTV with her father, but she wanted to do more to assist other dog owners who were going through the same traumatic experience.

After learning about the realities of dog theft victims, she decided to focus her efforts on reforming the way microchips are used.

Debbie contacted DogLost for assistance, expecting that because her dogs were microchipped, they would be readily identified. However, she was advised that when pets are first brought in, vets sometimes do not verify microchip details.

Debbie and her father started the Vets Get Scanning campaign, which aimed to make it mandatory for all veterinarians to check microchips in the hopes of reuniting more stolen dogs with their owners.

After 15 years of advocacy, the UK government expressed a commitment to change the legislation regarding pet theft. There are long-awaited plans to strengthen microchipping standards, as well as making pet theft a new criminal crime. This means that dogs will no longer be considered the same as stolen stuff, such as a laptop or television, as they are now.

The government’s pet theft taskforce, which was formed to tackle the spike in pet theft that occurred during the lockdown, has proposed that microchipping databases be made more accessible and that more information on owners be collected when enrolling a microchip.

The pledge is a significant victory for Debbie's cause, as it means that dogs will have a higher chance of returning home. But the fight is far from done; the campaign will continue until the government fulfills its promise. Debbie promised, "It will go on." "We'll keep campaigning until we get what we want." Debbie will also continue to use her platform to aid in the search for the numerous pets that are still missing, as well as their heartbroken families.