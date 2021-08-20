Broward County School Board to Lose Almost $4K in Monthly Pay Due to DeSantis Mask Standoff

According to the Associated Press, a continuing impasse between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Broward County School Board may result in each board member losing roughly $4,000 in monthly revenue.

If Broward and Alachua counties don’t back down on mask demands, Florida officials have threatened to withdraw cash equal to the board members’ salaries.

School board members in Alachua County earn $40,000 a year, while those in Broward County earn $46,000, according to the Legislature’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research. The consequences for all four members of the Alachua school board and eight of the nine members of the Broward school board are outlined in the order.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The State Board of Education issued a warning to school boards in Broward and Alachua counties on Friday, giving them 48 hours to reverse their decisions to enforce masks for all students, with the exception of children with a doctor’s certificate.

In an emailed statement, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, “We cannot have government officials pick and choose which laws they wish to follow.” “These are the first effects of their willful unwillingness to observe state law and state rule in order to knowingly and intentionally violate parents’ rights. This is unacceptably bad behavior.”

According to Corcoran, the districts in those two areas are in violation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights and a DeSantis executive order from late July that spurred guidelines restricting how far districts can go with mask requirements and other COVID-19 measures.

The Republican governor has pushed for school districts to not require all pupils to wear masks, and has directed the state’s health and education ministries to develop laws that allow parents to choose whether or not their children should wear them. DeSantis suggested Corcoran for the position, and the State Board of Education appointed him in 2019.

Masks can be harmful to children’s development, according to DeSantis, and smaller children just don’t wear them properly. However, as coronavirus infections began to strain hospitals in numerous regions of the state, board members in Broward and Alachua counties, which include Fort Lauderdale and Gainesville, chose not to allow parents to simply opt out of the rule.

COVID-19 infections are increasing at a rate of roughly 20,300 per year in Florida. This is a condensed version of the information.