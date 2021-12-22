Brothers knocked the front door down and attacked the men with machetes.

Three men from Merseyside have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a ‘targeted’ machete assault.

At around 9 p.m. on June 27, a band of criminals blasted their way through the front door of a property on Sapphire Drive in Kirkby with machetes.

One of the men was seriously injured when the men assaulted their two victims inside the house with a machete.

A man was stabbed to death in West Derby and his name was

Following complaints that two men had been attacked with a machete, police were dispatched to the Tower Hill address.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital with significant injuries and were treated there.

The incident was described by police as ‘targeted.’

A warrant was served at the house of brothers Curtis and Kieran Rowson on Ascot Drive in Kirkby two days later.

Police discovered a tiny axe in the porch closet and a machete in one of the bedrooms during their check.

Later in the day, Peter Mallon, 20, was detained.

All three individuals admitted to aggravated burglary and affray. On December 15, they were sentenced to prison during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Curtis Rowson, 30, was sentenced to a total of six years and six months in prison. Kieran Rowson was sentenced to six years in prison.

Peter Mallon, 20, of Kirkby’s Shaftesbury Avenue, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison.

The three males were given indefinite restraining orders with the terms of not approaching or communicating with any of the defense witnesses, as well as not entering Kirkby inside the M57, M58, A570, or A580.

The Rowson brothers and Mallon, according to senior officers, were all involved in “violent crime.”

“These three individuals put their victims through a horrendous journey that resulted in major physical injuries,” Detective Inspector Jackie Guinness said. All three males have a history of committing violent crimes.

“These heavy sentences convey a clear and powerful message that anyone participating in violent and organized crime has no place on Merseyside’s streets, and we will continue to pursue offenders who use weapons to intimidate and terrorize our communities.”

“If you know of somebody who is involved in violent crime or is in possession of a deadly weapon, please contact us.””

The summary comes to a conclusion.”