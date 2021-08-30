Brothers from a run-down house reveal they buried their mother and sister in the backyard, and the remains have been discovered.

Two brothers from Chicago have been arrested after they admitted to burying their mother and sister in their garden, according to police. On Saturday, authorities discovered the two dead in the backyard of the siblings’ home in Lyons.

The bodies were discovered buried in separate containers about a foot underground. The names of the deceased have yet to be confirmed, and the unidentified brothers, aged 45 and 41, have not been charged.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to identify the exact cause of death. According to ABC 7, the boys said their mother and sister were buried after they died of diseases in 2015 and 2019.

The property was first inspected after water department officials discovered that there had been no water usage in the house for years. The responding cops discovered a major case of hoarding in the property when they arrived. There were jars full with pee and no working toilets in the residence that was in such bad shape. Several cats and dogs were chasing each other around the property.

“I’ve never witnessed anything so awful. There were a lot of urine bottles — two-liter and five-liter containers. When you walk in, they’re strewn throughout the house. There isn’t a room in this house that I couldn’t get into without stepping into something, and I was in there with two other officers,” Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion told NBC Chicago.

During questioning, the brothers told the police that their mother, who was in her sixties at the time, died of injuries in December 2015, a week after their sister shoved her down the steps. Their sister was allegedly mentally sick, according to the brothers.

According to CBS local, one of the brothers told the cops, “My sister was down with a sickness, an ailment, we couldn’t take care of her any more, and she died in 2019.”

“He stated that they were at a loss on what to do. Herion explained, “It was a financial dilemma, and he just decided the best angle was to bury them in the backyard.” These fatalities were not recorded by the state.

Meanwhile, police have stated that they are considering the matter as a homicide inquiry and would enlist the assistance of professional agencies to gather evidence from the residence.