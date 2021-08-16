Brother’s ‘best pal,’ a popular man, 27, was murdered in a motorcycle accident.

The bereft brother of a guy killed in a motorcycle accident paid tribute to his “best pal.”

On Friday, August 13, Luke Bright was killed in a car accident on Ferry Road in Eastham, Wirral.

The 27-year-old, who was known to many as Matty or Luke, was one of five siblings and lived in Chester.

Ben Bright, 29, paid tribute to his brother, saying, “Me and Luke were always together, he was my best pal.”

“As youngsters, we were inseparable because we always had the same circle of friends.

“He was only a general, Jack the lad,” says the narrator. He had a good day with his friends, but when he returned home, he was an entirely different guy.

“At home, he was a lot more loving and relaxed.”

“Our Luke was so popular for one reason or another,” Ben stated in a statement to The Washington Newsday on behalf of himself and his girlfriend Jodie. We’re all heartbroken.”

The 29-year-old described Mathew’s death as “impossible to accept,” adding, “I’m pretty much the family’s rock.” “I’m the one that keeps everyone together.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for the 27-year-burial old’s and give him “the send off he deserves.”

“Hi people, I have chosen to set this up to give the most amazing, lovely, funny, bonkers, crazy petrolhead the send off he deserves,” Ben wrote on the page.

“He adored his motorcycles and automobiles, and it was this passion that cruelly led him to the pearly white gates far too soon.

“He leaves behind a grieving family and a spouse who loved him unconditionally.

“So please, gentlemen, if you could help us fulfill our one final request of sending him farewell in style, we would appreciate any assistance you could provide. “Rest in peace, my brother, my dearest friend.”

On Saturday, August 21, at 7 p.m., a memorial service will be conducted in Upton Park, Chester, where balloons will be released in Luke’s honor.

This location was chosen because it is close to Upton Youth Club, where Luke, Ben, and their pals spent most of their childhood.

