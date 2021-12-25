Brothers are’scared’ when Zack Molyneux’s family issues a bleak Christmas update.

The brothers of a terminally ill four-year-old are “upset” and “scared” at the prospect of his not returning home from the hospital over the holidays.

Zack Molyneux, from Eastham in Wirral, was given four months to live earlier this year when his mother spotted a “bend” in his eye. He was diagnosed with dozens of incurable tumors and given four months to live.

Sophie stated that having Zack in the hospital for the last three weeks, leading up to his baby brother’s first Christmas, has been “challenging.”

The city mourns the death of a ‘angel.’ Ava White gives her family notes of support. “Because of covid, relatives can’t come see him, so his brothers are getting unhappy and frightened he won’t come home,” she told The Washington Newsday. “It’s also hard for me because I need to be with Zack.”

“However, I’ll be separated from the other kids, and at this time of year, you simply want to be together and enjoy this amazing season.”

“This is the first Christmas for the infant. We had so much planned, and now it’s been nearly two weeks since I’ve seen him.” When Zack collapsed unconscious at home and began having seizures, he was brought to the hospital, where he has been since.

“We had to obtain a CT scan since he was crying about pain in his head,” his mother recalled, adding that the scan revealed a fresh bleed on the brain.

“He keeps getting infections while in the hospital, so we’ve gone back and forth for 5 weeks, in for a few days, then hoping to be back in a few days.”

“However, we have not been able to return home this time, and it does not appear like we will be home for his last Christmas and his baby brother’s first Christmas.”

Sophie has “no notion” when Zack will return home, but she is steadfast in her resolve.

The family is debating whether or not to move Christmas to a different day so that they may all celebrate together.

“We will never get this time back and won’t be able to accomplish all the things we had planned because,” she told The Washington Newsday.

