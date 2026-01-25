Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex-Girlfriend Supports Him in Public Row with Parents

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend has come forward in support of the aspiring chef, following his public feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Afton McKeith, who dated Brooklyn in 2017, claims he was “telling the truth” when he shared his emotional grievances on social media last week. The 25-year-old, who had been a teenager at the time, reflected on how challenging it was for Brooklyn to grow up in the glaring spotlight of A-list parents. She emphasized that the fallout had been building up over time, not a sudden event.

Challenges of Growing Up Under the Spotlight

McKeith explained that while there are always two sides to every story, she was well aware of how tough it had been for Brooklyn growing up in the public eye. “He suffered from anxiety. Brooklyn felt as though the world was constantly waiting for him to mess up,” she told The Sun. She added that in hindsight, she believes his parents could have done more to protect him from the overwhelming pressures of being part of the “Brand Beckham” dynasty.

Brooklyn, who often needed security when he was younger, was reportedly upset whenever his picture was taken. McKeith described him as anxious and “frantic” but said that anger was not part of his character. She also dismissed the rumors suggesting his wife, Nicola Peltz, had a hand in his recent statements. According to McKeith, Brooklyn is simply someone who has “had enough” and voiced his truth. She also stressed that there was “genuine love” between Brooklyn and his wife.

The conflict began when Brooklyn made explosive claims accusing his parents of being controlling. In a social media post earlier this week, he said he had no intention of reconciling with them. He also accused his mother, Victoria, of hijacking his wedding, sparking further public debate and controversy.

Family Tensions and Wedding Drama

Brooklyn’s comments have created a ripple of responses, including some support for his allegations. However, the claims have been met with widespread mockery online, with some members of the wedding staff weighing in. One such insider, a DJ present at the event, confirmed some of Brooklyn’s accusations. The tension at Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz reportedly escalated after singer Marc Anthony invited Victoria to the stage and called her “the most beautiful woman in the room.”

In another account, a butler at the lavish wedding reception claimed that it was Nicola who became upset when she felt overshadowed by Victoria’s moment in the spotlight. The butler suggested that Nicola “overreacted” and “ran from the party” in front of guests. The wedding was already fraught with tension, especially with Nicola opting not to wear a gown designed by Victoria Beckham.

Reports also emerged that Nicola gave Brooklyn an ultimatum after the wedding, demanding he choose between her and his mother. While some insiders defended Victoria, claiming she had been “unfairly cast as a villain,” others seemed to support Brooklyn’s frustrations. It’s clear that family dynamics, fueled by the high-profile nature of the Beckhams, have become increasingly strained.