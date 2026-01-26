Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Offered Seven-Figure Deal for Tell-All Book

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, have reportedly been presented with a multi-million-pound offer from publishers to share their side of the ongoing family feud in a tell-all book. The couple’s dramatic public break with David and Victoria Beckham has ignited significant media attention, leading publishers to scramble for a potential memoir.

The 26-year-old Beckham, who has distanced himself from his famous parents, made headlines last week when he released a statement accusing them of behavior that left him feeling “humiliated” and unwilling to reconcile. This move is seen as the most significant break yet in the strained relationship, further escalating the family rift.

Feud at Wedding Sparks Public Backlash

The tension reportedly began at Brooklyn’s 2022 wedding to Nicola. In his statement, Brooklyn detailed an incident where his mother allegedly “hijacked” the couple’s first dance. Despite weeks of planning for a romantic song, Brooklyn claims Marc Anthony invited him to dance with Victoria, leading to a moment of discomfort in front of hundreds of guests. This incident, Brooklyn says, contributed to the deteriorating relationship with his parents. Following the event, the couple reportedly renewed their vows to create more positive memories.

The details of the wedding dispute remain unverified, but reports of an ultimatum from Nicola to Brooklyn about choosing between her and his family have intensified public interest. According to a staff member from the wedding, Nicola allegedly gave Brooklyn the tough choice, but these claims also lack independent confirmation.

The continuing saga has sparked fierce debates among Beckham fans, with opinions sharply divided. The drama surrounding the Beckham family has kept tabloids busy, and now, amid the public turmoil, publishers are eager to capitalize on the controversy. Sources suggest that major publishing houses, including Penguin Random House—famous for publishing Prince Harry’s memoir—are keen to sign a deal with the couple.

“Everyone is clamouring to get their hands on this,” said an insider. “Brooklyn’s willingness to speak openly about his break with his parents has made the proposal highly appealing. The ball is entirely in his and Nicola’s court now.”

As the family drama continues to unfold, the potential book deal remains in play, with both Brooklyn and Nicola yet to comment on the offers. The Standard has reached out to both representatives for comment.