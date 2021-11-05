Brooke Vincent of Corrie is depressed and seeks guidance from fans.

Brooke Vincent of Corrie revealed she was “absolutely dying” while making a video seeking advice from fans.

The actress needed assistance and turned to her 941,000 Twitter followers for assistance.

The mother of two posted a video to her Instagram story that made her wonder what her “life has turned into.”

Brooke stated, ” “So I’m mortified that I had to make a video to even ask this question, but I desperately need a new washer… this is so dull…

“I need a new washer, therefore is it better to buy a washer and dryer separately? Or a washer-dryer combo?” Because I’m not sure and I need a new one right now, any assistance would be greatly appreciated.” With a sad face and a cry-laughing emoji, she had written over the video in text, adding, “Honestly this is what my life has become.”

Since publishing the video, she has stated that “everyone” has advised her to buy separate appliances, leaving her with the task of deciding which makes and models to purchase.

After a shopping excursion earlier this week, Brooke, 29, was left feeling sad for her eldest kid.

Brooke’s toddler is getting ready to start potty training, so his mother brought him shopping for some “big boy underpants” to help him get ready for the next stage.

“Today we went to acquire Mexxs big boy underpants!!” the TV celebrity captioned a photo of them in a shopping mall on Instagram.

I made a big deal about them in the aisle, explaining that these are the clothes that big guys wear!”

She said, ” “When we were done choosing, a couple of ‘larger’ boys went by, and I saw Mexx notice them and grab his new “big” pants from the basket and hold them in the boys’ line of vision.

“They just kept strolling past, completely oblivious!!”

“My heart broke twice over at that moment!” the mother of two added.

I even considered bribing each of the boys £1 to stroll back through and cause a ruckus.

“Let the potty training games begin… any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.”